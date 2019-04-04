Assess your home’s energy use and increase savings

Are you a Washington Gas customer? Interested in finding out how much money you could be saving on your utility bills? Washington Gas offers customers a customized Home Energy Profile assessment to discover potential cost savings for your home.

This content is sponsored by Washington Gas

Are you a Washington Gas customer? Interested in finding out how much money you could be saving on your utility bills? Washington Gas offers customers a customized Home Energy Profile assessment to discover potential cost savings for your home. The survey takes five minutes to complete and offers an energy ranking, potential energy savings and recommendations. One of the recommendations that the Home Energy Profile survey profile provides is a free Energy Conservation Kit.

The kit consists of items that can be easily installed around the house such as a high-efficiency showerhead, bathroom faucet aerator, self-adhesive door sweep and cell foam weather strip.

The online assessment provides the perfect opportunity for Maryland and Virginia residents to assess their home energy usage, and if eligible, enroll in the energy efficiency program to receive the conservation kit.

“Since rolling out the Home Profile Kit campaign, we’ve seen customers take tremendous strides in pursuing increased cost savings through the installation of these products,” said Kenisha Dennis, senior marketing specialist at Washington Gas. “It is extremely rewarding to see the excitement among our customers and get them on track for even more energy savings.”

The Energy Conservation Kit campaign has become an exciting community effort to drive energy awareness and have customers take ownership in the process of implementing home energy efficient improvements.

Washington Gas also offers rebate incentives to both Maryland and Virginia homeowners on high-efficiency natural gas equipment. The Home Energy Conservation Kits have successfully encouraged customers to install additional energy savings measures on their own, making the online Home Energy Profile and the free Energy Conservation Kits a successful energy efficiency program.

Discover your cost savings potential by taking the Washington Gas Home Energy Profile assessment.