6 tips to help your business save money and become more energy-efficient

No matter your business size or type, there are many steps you can take to manage your energy use. Making energy savings improvements is one way you can lower your energy costs and increase the energy efficiency within your business. Here are six tips to help get your business on track to achieve your energy efficiency goals—saving you money and energy.
This content is sponsored by Washington Gas
Here are six tips to help get your business on track to achieve your energy efficiency goals—saving you money and energy. Taking advantage of the following enhancements can add both short-term and long-term energy savings:
- Conduct an Energy Audit of Your Building: An energy audit helps businesses identify ways to save energy and money; these methods include updating equipment, shifting energy use to off-peak hours or leveraging renewable energy sources. There are energy audit resources available for all kinds of businesses.
- Invest in Energy-Efficient Equipment: Energy equipment such as furnaces that become inefficient work harder to provide proper heating, resulting in more expensive heating bills. Energy-efficient equipment may cost more than standard models at time of purchase. However, they result in significant savings in the long term when it comes to energy usage. Consider spending the money to upgrade your old equipment to an ENERGY STAR model and enjoy the benefits of a reduced bill during the life of your new appliance
- Switch to a Smart Thermostat: A smart thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature of your workplace when no one is around. Lessening air conditioning usage can result in huge cost and energy savings for your business during the hotter months of the year.
- Search and Seal Small Drafts: Search your building to see if there are any small drafts of air coming in. Be sure to properly seal drafty areas once found. Drafts, no matter how small, can result in increased heating and cooling costs throughout the year.
- Establish a Preventative Maintenance Program: Schedule maintenance checks for your heating, venting and air conditioning equipment systems to help prevent equipment issues in the future. Ensure that you regularly clean air filters monthly and promptly replace defective equipment insulation, ducting and piping.
- Keep Temperature Moderate during the Winter and Summer: In winter, set the thermostat to 65-68 degrees during business hours, and 60-65 degrees during unoccupied times. In the summer, set the thermostat to 78-80 degrees during business hours and above 80 degrees during unoccupied times.
- Help Your Business Save Even More Money. Get a Rebate from Washington Gas!
Take advantage of these tips and save even more with rebates from Washington Gas. Washington Gas offers rebates on high-efficiency natural gas equipment to businesses, local government entities and other commercial customers in Maryland and Virginia, helping to reduce energy consumption and save on overall operating costs.Currently Washington Gas offers high-efficiency natural gas equipment rebates for boiler systems, water and space heating and food service. Learn more by visiting washingtongasrebates.com.