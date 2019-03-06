6 tips to help your business save money and become more energy-efficient

No matter your business size or type, there are many steps you can take to manage your energy use. Making energy savings improvements is one way you can lower your energy costs and increase the energy efficiency within your business. Here are six tips to help get your business on track to achieve your energy efficiency goals—saving you money and energy.

This content is sponsored by Washington Gas

No matter your business size or type, there are many steps you can take to manage your energy use. Making energy savings improvements is one way you can lower your energy costs and increase the energy efficiency within your business.

Here are six tips to help get your business on track to achieve your energy efficiency goals—saving you money and energy. Taking advantage of the following enhancements can add both short-term and long-term energy savings: