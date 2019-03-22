Did that bump to the head cause a concussion?

If you listen to the news or scroll through your Facebook feed on any given day, you will likely come across a headline about concussions. The stories are usually focused on professional athletes but the fact is that anyone is susceptible to a head injury at any time.

This content is sponsored by Righttime Medical Care

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH

Anyone Can Get a Concussion But Nearly Everyone Can Heal from It with the Right Diagnosis and Treatment

If you listen to the news or scroll through your Facebook feed on any given day, you will likely come across a headline about concussions. The stories are usually focused on professional athletes but the fact is that anyone is susceptible to a head injury at any time.

In the five years since Righttime Urgent Care launched its HeadFirst Concussion Care program, its certified concussion providers have seen a rise in head injury awareness thanks to increased understanding and improved diagnostic tools. As one of the largest concussion centers in the country, HeadFirst has seen tens of thousands of patients of all ages over the years. Of particular significance is the diversity of patients seen. While traditionally thought of as an athletic injury afflicting children, more than half the patients at HeadFirst are adults injured in other settings.

“Our daily lives are full of vulnerable moments: Tripping over a pet, being involved in a fender bender, and falling down stairs can lead to a concussion,” says Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D., HeadFirst founder and chief executive officer. “Not so long ago, people might have shaken off headaches or other symptoms following a head injury but now that the public knows so much more about concussions, they’re more likely to consider the possibility.”

Defined by the Centers for Disease Control as a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move back and forth, a concussion is summarily labeled as a “mild” brain injury because it is usually not life-threatening at the outset. However, the long-term effects of the injury can be serious.

As with any medical condition, an accurate diagnosis is critical to faster recovery. HeadFirst Medical Director Karen Laugel, M.D., and her team have specific diagnostic and recovery protocols in place that consider a patient’s age, mechanism of injury, and overall health.

For example, children are more susceptible to concussions because their necks aren’t as strong as an adult’s causing their heads move back and forth more easily, while their brains are proportionately smaller to skull size, allowing for more interior movement. In seniors with head injuries, there are other concerns such as ruptured blood vessels leading to internal bleeding, especially if the individual is taking anticoagulants. Dr. Laugel urges patients who have suffered any head injury to be evaluated by a medical provider to rule out a possible concussion.

Dr. Laugel sees patients of all walks of life at HeadFirst and, together with Dr. Graw, they’re helping pioneer new methods for improving recovery. “We’ve come a long way since the outdated thinking of needing to wake a concussed person every couple of hours,” says Dr. Laugel. “Later, conventional advice had patients sitting in a darkened room away from nearly all human contact and entertainment. However, studies now show early exercise as part of a concussion treatment program correlate to a decreased need for prescriptions and shortened recovery time. It also reduces headaches and anxiety, keeps conditioned athletes in shape, and helps those who are not athletes feel better. In short, a safe level of aerobics is good for every concussion patient.”

As a result of this new approach to healing, HeadFirst is offering expanded recovery programs at three of its 12 concussion centers which it designates as Centers of Excellence. These flagship locations provide physician supervised treadmill testing to establish a safe level of individualized exercise programs to speed recovery, differentiation of post-injury headaches, and mental performance coaching, all working together to improve post-injury outcomes in patients.

HeadFirst also uses a widely-accepted method to ease an individual back to his or her regular routine following a concussion. HeadFirst’s team works with patients’ supervisors, administrators, teachers, coaches and athletic trainers to ensure that tailored, step-by-step plans are followed to return to work, school and play.

“A concussion doesn’t always translate to a life-altering event if there is a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment. However, it’s an ‘invisible’ injury so there are still people who have experienced concussions without even knowing it,” says Dr. Graw. “But the more educated people are, the more likely they can have a successful, faster, recovery.”