4 Arlington County businesses impacting transportation demand

Last year, Arlington Transportation Partners (ATP) recognized more than 240 businesses and properties for their dedication to sustainable transportation and for their impact to Arlington, Virginia. Through more standard benefits like transit subsidies and innovative programs like hotel transportation packages, companies in Arlington are working to move more people through the County with less congestion.

This content is sponsored by Arlington Transportation Partners(ATP)

Each year, ATP launches an annual program for employers, multi-family residential communities, commercial properties, hotels, and schools. Designed to encourage the implementation of transportation initiatives through community-based social marketing; employees, tenants, and guests of Arlington County benefit through improved transit use and congestion management to make commutes less stressed and more enjoyable.

This past year, 243 Champions implemented more than 400 transportation initiatives, impacting the way people travel in Arlington. Of the 243 businesses and properties celebrated in 2018, 53 have consistently been a part of the program since it began five years ago. The growing number of companies interested in becoming a Champion paired with those who join year after year speaks to the importance and impact of the program.

Below are four companies who implemented unique programs in 2018 as well as a full list of our Platinum, Gold, and Silver Level Champions.

Residence Inn Arlington Ballston | Champion since 2014

The Residence Inn Arlington Ballston understands that it’s important to incorporate transportation before a guest even arrives. To compete with other hotels and offer visitors a comprehensive experience, the Residence Inn created curated room rates for guests to choose between a Capital Bikeshare or Metro package. Each offer included two all-day passes for bikeshare or two SmarTrip cards to use for Metrorail or bus.

Smithsonian Institution, OCon&PPM | Champion since 2014

Even with a formal telework policy in place, Smithsonian Institution, Office of Contracting & Personal Property Management, wanted to ensure they were managing their telework benefit efficiently. To keep employees engaged and create an inclusive workplace for remote workers, Smithsonian Institution completed a telework management training with Arlington Transportation Partners. The training helped employees understand their role as managers of teleworking employees and how best to evaluate performance while meeting company goals.

Garfield Park (Kettler) | Champion since 2014

Located in the heart of Clarendon, Garfield Park has many transportation options available right outside its front door. The property manager at Garfield Park noticed many residents were hesitant to bike to work although they did bike often for leisure. Through the Champions program, the property manager connected with ATP to lead a bike ride for residents to help them feel more at ease biking on main roads. By showing residents the ways of city biking, the property manager has been able to turn the bike room, an existing building feature, into a well-used amenity for commuters.

3001 & 3003 Washington Boulevard (Transwestern) | Champion since 2015

3001 & 3003 Washington Boulevard understand the importance of transit accessibility. Even though they are conveniently located in Clarendon, the property managers wanted to ensure building tenants could reach their destination quickly and easily. Transwestern worked with ATP to implement geo-fenced ridehailing pick-ups through Lyft Line to encourage shared rides for tenants to move between the building, the airport, or to a destination within three miles of 3001 & 3003 Washington Boulevard.

Champions 2018 – Platinum, Gold, and Silver

Congratulations to all Arlington County transportation Champions that make it easier for employees and tenants to walk, bike, take transit, and share the ride.

Platinum

Commercial

675 North Randolph (Kodiak Realty Services)

1310 North Courthouse Road (MRP Realty)

3001 & 3003 Washington Boulevard (Transwestern)

Ballston Exchange (Jamestown Urban Management)

Century Center I & II (Lowe Enterprises)

Potomac Tower (Brookfield Properties)

Presidential Tower (Cushman & Wakefield)

Two Liberty Center (Kodiak Realty Services)

Waterview (JLL)

Employer

Airlines Reporting Corporation

Bloomberg BNA

Crystal City BID

Smithsonian Institution, Office of Contracting and Personal Property Management

Temple Army Readiness Center

The Aluminum Association

The Convention Store

Multi-Family Residential

AVA Ballston (AvalonBay Communities)

Avalon at Arlington Square (AvalonBay Communities)

Courtland Towers (Dittmar Company)

Dorchester Apartments (E.G. Reinsch Companies)

m.flats (Kettler)

Meridian at Courthouse Commons (Paradigm)

Oakland Apartments (E.G. Reinsch Companies)

Park Georgetown Apartments (Van Metre Management)

The Springs (S.L. Nusbaum)

Virginia Square Towers (Dittmar Company)

Westmont Gardens (E.G. Reinsch Companies)

WestView at Ballston Metro

Wildwood Park (Dittmar Company)

Gold

Commercial

1400 Crystal Drive (Lowe Enterprises)

3330 Washington Boulevard (Lincoln Property Company)

Central Place (JBG Smith)

One Liberty Center (Kodiak Realty Services)

One Potomac Yard (Cushman & Wakefield)

Shirlington Tower (Moore & Associates)

Two Potomac Yard (Cushman & Wakefield)

Employer

AES Corporation

Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute

American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators

American Society for Radiation Oncology

American Society of Transplant Surgeons

Arlington Economic Development

Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

BAE Systems

Boeing Long Bridge

Cadmus

CNA

Conservation International

Eagle Hill Consulting

Eastern Research Group, Inc.

FI Consulting

Fors Marsh Group, LLC

General Dynamics Information Technology

HDR

John Snow, Inc.

Keppler Speakers

Lovelytics

Marymount University

MTB Early Enrichment Center

National Association of Chain Drug Stores

National Older Worker Career Center

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

NatureServe

Navanti Group

Nestlé USA

Offender Aid and Restoration

Phoenix Bikes

Privia Health

Promontory Interfinancial Network, LLC

Public Broadcasting Service

Ramboll

Rosslyn BID

Stantec

The Common Application

The Nature Conservancy

Two Six Labs

Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia Hospital Center

Hotel

Hyatt Regency Crystal City

Residence Inn Arlington Ballston

Residence Inn by Marriott Arlington Courthouse

Multi-Family Residential

19Nineteen Clarendon (ZRS Management)

Bennett Park (Bozzuto)

Courthouse Crossings (S.L. Nusbaum)

Courtland Park Apartments (Dittmar Company)

Garfield Park (Kettler)

Marbella Apartments (S.L. Nusbaum)

Meridian at Ballston Commons (Paradigm)

Randolph Towers (Dittmar Company)

Richmond Square Apartments (Dittmar Company)

The Hawthorn Condominiums

The Maxwell (Bozzuto)

Silver

Commercial

800 North Glebe (JBG Smith)

801 North Quincy (Lincoln Property Company)

900 North Glebe Road (Lincoln Property Company)

950 North Glebe (JBG Smith)

1530 Wilson Boulevard (Lincoln Property Company)

1550 & 1560 Wilson Boulevard (Brookfield Properties)

1776 Wilson Boulevard (Lincoln Property Company)

2500 Wilson Boulevard (Lincoln Property Company)

3434 Washington Boulevard (Lincoln Property Company)

Ballston One (Lincoln Property Company)

Clarendon Center (Saul Centers)

Colonial Place – 2101 Wilson, 2107 Wilson, 2111 Wilson (Lincoln Property Company)

Crystal Gateways – 200 12th Street, 201 12th Street, 1215 South Clark Street, 1225 South Clark Street, 1235 South Clark Street (JBG Smith)

Crystal Malls – 1800 South Bell Street, 1801 South Bell Street, 1901 South Bell Street (JBG Smith)

Crystal Plazas – 223 23rd Street, 2001 Jefferson Davis Highway, 2100 Crystal Drive, 2200 Crystal Drive (JBG Smith)

Crystal Squares – 241 18th Street, 251 18th Street, 1550 Crystal Drive (JBG Smith)

Jefferson Plaza (Lowe Enterprises)

LCPC Pentagon Property, LLC (Cushman & Wakefield)

Rosslyn Gateway North & South (JBG Smith)

The Hartford (MRP Realty)

Three Ballston Plaza (Cushman & Wakefield)

Employer

540

Acme Pie Co.

Ballston BID

Belcan Government Services

Busboys and Poets

Definitive Logic

EagleBank

Lyft

Navy Federal Credit Union

RAND Corporation

The American Waterways Operators

WireWheel

Hotel

Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport

Crystal Gateway Marriott

Hilton Arlington

Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza

Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Shirlington

Holiday Inn Arlington at Ballston

Homewood Suites by Hilton Arlington Rosslyn Key Bridge

Hyatt Place Arlington/Courthouse Plaza

Multi-Family Residential

55 Hundred (Greystar)

1800 Oak Apartments (Equity Residential)

2001 Clarendon Boulevard (Legend Management Group)

2201 Pershing Apartments (Equity Residential)

Ballston Park Apartments (Paradigm)

Bartton Place (Dittmar Company)

Central Place Residences (JBG Smith)

Columbia Park (Dittmar Company)

Concord Residences (Bozzuto)

Crystal City Lofts (Gates Hudson)

Crystal Plaza (Gates Hudson)

Dolley Madison Towers (Dittmar Company)

Dorchester Towers (E.G. Reinsch Companies)

EastView at Ballston Metro

Henderson Park (Dittmar Company)

IO Piazza by Windsor

Key and Nash Condominiums

Liberty Tower (Equity Residential)

Penrose Square (BM Smith)

Quincy Plaza (Dittmar Company)

Sedona|Slate (Bozzuto)

Siena Park (Lincoln Property Company)

Tellus Apartments (Jefferson Apartment Group)

Ten at Clarendon (CRC Companies)

The Acadia at Metropolitan Park (Kettler)

The Amelia (Dittmar Company)

The Bartlett (JBG Smith)

The Beacon Clarendon (ZRS Management)

The Clarendon (Equity Residential)

The Macedonian (AHC Inc.)

The Madison at Ballston Station (Paradigm)

The Rixey (Bozzuto)

The Shelton (AHC Inc.)

The View at Liberty Center (Bozzuto)

The WestLee (Legum & Norman, Inc)

Union on Queen (Bozzuto)

Virginia Square Plaza (Dittmar Company)

Vista on Courthouse (Equity Residential)

Wildwood Towers (Dittmar Company)