How to win a new 65″ Samsung 4K TV

When you think Super Bowl, there are a few things that come to mind immediately and one is, What kind of TV am I going to watch the big game on?

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

The highlight of the sporting calendar is upon us again. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are all set to play in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. When you think Super Bowl, there are a few things that come to mind immediately and one is, What kind of TV am I going to watch the big game on?

If there is ever a time during the year that it’s okay to get a new TV, this is it!

This is the time of year that companies like to release the latest and greatest and Samsung is no different. Samsung is introducing the new QLED 8k and you can get it in 65”, 75” and 82” screen sizes.

If you don’t feel like going out and purchasing a new TV, you could win one. At Live Casino, they are celebrating Big Game 53 by giving away one of the best televisions out there, a 65” Samsung 4K TV. Every guest receives one free entry and you play with your Live! Rewards Card to earn one entry for every 50 points. Drawings are held February 1st-3rd, just in time for the big game!

For details visit Livecasinohotel.com