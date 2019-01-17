Don’t miss this free concert, hosted by the Air Force Band

If you enjoy the classical music and concert scene, don’t miss the free, fifth annual Collegiate Symposium concert, hosted by the Air Force Band, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Alexandria, Virginia.

The concert, hosted by the Air Force Band, is the culmination of a three-day symposium, where collegiate wind, percussion, double bass and harp musicians will work side by side with members of the Air Force Band. It’s an opportunity for them to take a step further in their musical careers and explore future options.

This year, there were over 75 applicants for the symposium, of which only 20 were chosen. The rigorous audition process included a resume and recorded audio samples. These were then screened by members of the Air Force Concert Band, who in turn selected the participants.

“The Collegiate Symposium was one of the best musical and professional experiences of my college career,” Airman 1st Class Caitlin Rowden Mocchetti said. Mocchetti now plays clarinet in the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. “As an aspiring collegiate clarinetist, I spent two weekends rehearsing and performing with the United States Air Force Band and getting to know its members personally. I absolutely loved the music we played and the experience of playing with such incredible musicians.”

As part of the Advancing Innovation through Music (AIM) program, the symposium creates an environment for Air Force Band personnel to share both their experience as airmen musicians and their insights into the dedication it takes to pursue a professional music career. Through clinics, master classes, rehearsals and roundtable discussions, collegiate students learn how to continue to develop their musical skills, as well as about Air Force Band opportunities and culture.

“Our annual Collegiate Symposium is an invaluable part of our outreach program and a way for us to impact teachers, students and the community,” Tech. Sgt. Ricky Parrell said. “Additionally, it brings civilian students from around the country into Air Force Band culture, as well as the Air Force at large. It gives them a glimpse into life in the Air Force as well as an opportunity to work side by side with professional airmen musicians. It not only opens career paths for young people, it often exposes them to an entirely different culture and positively impacts their future relationship with the military.”

Attending the concert is not only an opportunity to experience works by Wagner, Vaughan Williams, Barber and Sousa, but also a great way to lend your support to the musicians who participated in the symposium.

“The privilege of making music with the members of the United States Air Force Band inspired me and kept me motivated to continue taking military band auditions, and the relationships I formed with fellow clarinetists and band members stay with me today,” Mocchetti said. “As I continued taking auditions for military bands, I received advice and encouragement from musicians in the band, and their kindness and mentorship ultimately helped me decide this was the right career for me.”

For more information on the free tickets, visit https://usafband.eventbrite.com. The Collegiate Symposium Concert will be held Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. at Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall & Arts Center, 4915 E. Campus Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315.

The repertoire is lots of fun to perform and listen to, Mocchetti said. “(Coming to the concert is) a great way to support (the musicians) — I know I loved playing for a full house.”