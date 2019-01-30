Looking for some fun? Check out these events happening at Live Casino & Hotel

If you're looking to kick off February with some fun, look no further than Live! Casino and Hotel for your entertainment.

Live Casino has plenty of fun events planned for the month of February beginning with this weekend. No better way to kick off the month than with the Big Game 53 Big Screen Giveaway. You could win a 65″ Samsung 4K TV. Every guest receives one free entry and you play with your Live! Rewards Card to earn one entry for every 50 points. Drawings will be held all weekend, February 1st-3rd.

– The Xperience Tour with Jagged Edge and 112 Featuring Mike and Slim helps kick off February with a concert on February 1st, doors open at 7:00pm. The concert will be followed by the after party at Live! Center Stage. Tickets start at $10.

– On Saturday February 2nd, check out David Cullen Live! at the Lobby Bar at David’s. Also on Saturday, check out the Sly 45 Trio Live! at the Orchid Gaming and Smoking Patio at 8:00pm.

– Sunday February 3rd, check out Big Game 53 and your final chance at the Big Screen Giveaway. The Brian Farley Band is also performing on Sunday at the Lobby Bar at David’s.

-If you want to learn how to Salsa and Bachata, then check out Lunes Latino with Kaya on Monday, February 4th at Live! Center Stage beginning at 8:00pm. Admission is Free.

For details on these events and everything else, visit Livecasinohotel.com