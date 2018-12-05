5 signs it’s time to replace your furnace

If your furnace is more than 15 years old consider replacement and save even more with rebates on high-efficiency furnaces

This content is sponsored by Washington Gas

Winter in the D.C. metropolitan area can bring unpredictable weather. From cold, rainy fall days to snowstorms in the winter, having reliable heat in the colder months is imperative. It’s a great time to ensure that your gas furnace can get you through the winter and keep your home warm and toasty.

Furnaces are one of the most important pieces of equipment in your home. Having a furnace go out unexpectedly is one of the most stressful situations a homeowner can face. It’s important to keep track of how efficiently and effectively your natural gas furnace is running. Furnaces give certain telltale signs that they are failing. By keeping an eye out for the main signs, you can be prepared for a furnace repair or replacement. In addition, being prepared will allow you to do research on new high-efficiency natural gas furnaces before the time comes to replace your unit. High-efficient natural gas furnaces operate at up to 98% efficiency, far greater efficiency than older furnaces.

Here are 5 signs it may be time to upgrade your furnace:

The furnace is older than 15 years: A furnace’s age impacts its effectiveness. The average lifespan of a furnace is between 15-20 years. You may want to consider a replacement if your furnace is over 15 years old even if you think it is in good working order.

Energy bills are higher despite usage staying the same: Furnaces that have become inefficient have to work harder to provide proper heating, resulting in more expensive heating bills. Consider spending the money to replace your furnace and enjoy the benefits of a reduced bill during the life of your new appliance.

Rooms in your house are heating unevenly: Changing your thermostat constantly to feel more comfortable could be a sign your furnace is not distributing heat evenly throughout the house. This may mean you have an old or faulty furnace that needs replacing.

The furnace is excessively noisy or develops rattles, buzzes or hums: It’s highly likely that if your appliance is making these noises it has some major mechanical issues and that replacement may be necessary.

The furnace has needed frequent repairs over the past two years: Are you calling for heating service months after your last repair? Your furnace could be reaching its lifespan and needs replacing. Keep in mind that repair costs will eventually outweigh the costs of getting a new unit.

If any of the above signs describe your home’s heating situation, rebates make it an ideal time to replace your older furnace with a new high-efficiency model.

Through the Washington Gas Energy Savings Program residential customers in Maryland and Virginia can take advantage of natural gas equipment rebates.

Rebates are available for Maryland and Virginia residential customers. To qualify, eligible furnaces must be purchased and installed by a licensed contractor. Get started by visiting washingtongasrebates.com.

