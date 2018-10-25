How one couple lowered their heating bill by using natural gas

When Ralph and Debbie purchased their home more than 20 years ago, they were heating their home with an electric heating pump. Years later, when they were ready to convert their home to a new heating source, they had limited options. With no natural gas pipeline available to their community, they chose to use oil to heat their home.

This content is sponsored by Washington Gas

When Ralph and Debbie purchased their home more than 20 years ago, they were heating their home with an electric heating pump. Years later, when they were ready to convert their home to a new heating source, they had limited options. With no natural gas pipeline available to their community, they chose to use oil to heat their home.

In need of new heating equipment and weary of fuel supply issues, they were ready to choose another energy source. While hefty heating bills were also a determining factor, the couple cites the lack of reliable fuel as their primary reason to convert their home. During one winter alone, they ran out of oil three times, leaving them without heat.

With increased comfort, reliability and efficiency in mind, Ralph and Debbie began the process of converting their home to natural gas. After inquiring about natural gas with Washington Gas at a local home show, they received gas less than two weeks later. Because the homeowners were primed and ready to convert with a contractor lined up and completed paperwork in hand, Washington Gas was able to assist with facilitating the smooth and timely process. Various departments coordinated seamlessly to bring natural gas to their home.

“The people we worked with at Washington Gas made the difference. There was great follow up with keeping us updated on the process. I was surprised a large utility could treat a residential customer so speedily.”

– Ralph and Debbie L., Residential Homeowners

With a new high-efficiency boiler installed, they are now using natural gas for home heating and water heating. The homeowners have been able to increase their heating efficiency from 80% to 95%, an effective way to lower heating bills and increase immediate comfort during the winter season. After being without energy for only 12 hours during pipeline installation, their home now has constant, consistent heat. To further increase their efficiency and reduce utility costs, they have plans to add a natural gas range, fireplace and dryer to their home.