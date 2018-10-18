Actress reveals the “Bathroom Trick” that made her feel years younger

TV Star Shares How Eating This Every Morning Changed Her Life

Los Angeles — Maggie Q is best known for her roles in shows like Nikita and Designated Survivor. But today, the 38-year-old actress isn’t here to discuss her action-packed film and TV career.

She wants to talk about… poop.

It may not be a glamorous topic, but for Maggie, it recently proved to be a game-changer.

“When you feel sluggish and run-down, it’s easy to say, ‘Well, I guess I’m just getting older,’ but now I know that’s not true — you can be 65 and still feel like you’re 20.”

Which is why she’s finally decided to share her story with others.

“For a long time, I thought something was wrong with me. I was always tired, my whole body felt heavy, and my stomach… it wasn’t just bloated, it actually looked huge,” she recalls.

Like many adults who struggle with these issues every day, Maggie initially thought her diet was the problem, or perhaps she wasn’t exercising enough.

But last year, she met a doctor who recommended something totally unexpected:

She just needed to change the way she goes to the bathroom.

As bizarre as this suggestion seemed at the time, Maggie tried it. And, to her amazement, she says her stomach “deflated,” her mood improved, and her energy skyrocketed — all in a matter of days.

When Maggie first revealed this “bathroom trick” on her website earlier this month, some were understandably skeptical. But since then, countless people have reported similar results.

Will it work for everyone? Maggie can’t make any promises.

“Look, it’s such an easy thing to do, and, for me, it’s made a really big difference,” she says. “So I just want more people — especially women — to know about it.”

(Editor’s note: Medical experts actually believe it to be particularly effective for men and women over 35.)