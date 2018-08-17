Play Ball! : You’re preapproved for a mortgage. Now what?

Getting preapproved for a mortgage is only the first step in buying a home. Here is what to do after your preapproval.

This content is sponsored by Lafayette Federal Credit Union

Buying your first home can be exciting, but do you have all your bases covered? Getting preapproved for a mortgage can be an ordeal, and it’s only half the battle.

The following are some tips to help you get ahead of the game once you are preapproved.

Keep your credit in check

Many overeager first-time homebuyers often forget this important aspect of keeping their credit stable once they are preapproved. Your credit, assets and job information will be reverified within a few days of closing and if anything is different, it could drastically alter or cancel your loan. During this important time, be careful not to do anything to cause your credit score to decrease or your financial standing to change.

Also, the following can impact your credit negatively: changing your income drastically; losing your job; changing jobs; obtaining new debt; spending or transferring your assets; and applying for any other loans or financial aid, car loans, credit cards, etc., suggests Realtor.com .

Find a real estate professional

Using a real estate professional is the most convenient and safe way to secure your dream house. Taking on the homebuying process on your own can be a headache and risky from a lending and legal standpoint.

“Buying or selling a home is one of the largest financial transactions you’ll make. Working with a trusted, experienced real estate professional can make all the difference,” says Peter Benjamin, SVP of Mortgage Lending of Lafayette Federal HomeAdvantage® program.

Find your home

Once you have secured a real estate professional, the next exciting step is finding your home. There are loads of options out there and having the right search tools is crucial to finding the right home for you. Sites like Lafayette Federal HomeAdvantage® , in addition to the searches made available through your real estate professional, can make finding the right home a breeze as well as provide you an average of $3,000 in Cash Rewards at closing.

Put in an offer

After finding a home you are interested in, there is a small window of time to act. In today’s market, there are often multiple offers placed on a home within the first day or two of listing. Work with your real estate professional so that you are prepared to place a competitive offer that will be accepted by the seller. By being preapproved you will have an advantage, but keep in mind that many homes are selling at or above asking price.

Having your offer accepted can be an arduous process if you are routinely being outbid, but as NerdWallet suggests, work to refine and personalize your offers until they are accepted.

Prepare for closing

The last part of the process is an important one in making sure your loan closes smoothly. Once your offer is accepted, you are then “under contract” with the seller. Typically, the buyers give the seller some earnest money to show their commitment to the purchase. Your loan will then go into processing, initial underwriting and final underwriting. Don’t be surprised if your lender needs more documents (such as pay stubs, tax forms) during closing, which may last a month or so. The closing process then takes about an hour with lots of papers to sign. Take the day off, suggests Bankrate . Typically, closings run smoothly; however, issues may arise that can prolong the closing. Attempting to close while on your lunch break can be stressful, especially in the event that further clarification is required on some of the documents.

