Maryland blue crabs: Simply the best

August 16, 2018 2:13 pm 08/16/2018 02:13pm
Blue crabs are found all over the world. But, for those of us who live and work in the Mid-Atlantic area nothing says Maryland like blue crab fresh from the Chesapeake Bay.

This content is sponsored by Maryland Department of Agriculture

Do Maryland blue crabs really taste better?  We think so.  It has something to do with the water in the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland crabs storing fat to hibernate over the winter something their crabby neighbors to the South do not do.  While those crabs in warmer waters can grow bigger, they are often “light” and not as tasty.  That is there is less meat on crabs that are not from the Chesapeake Bay.  When it comes to just plain good eating, you can’t beat a Maryland blue crab.

It is an undisputed fact that Marylanders love to eat blue crabs.  It is a social practice-almost a sacred experience for some-as multiple generations gather to enjoy the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay.  Whether enjoying crabs spread out on newspapers on a picnic table in the back yard, or in a crab shack gathered around tables covered with butcher paper, it is a joyful occasion as conversations last into the evening until the last crab is picked clean.

While some folks are not into the “cracking and picking” experience, they may be in the mood for a really great crab cake-made with fresh-local Maryland blue crab meat, of course. And each chef has his or her own variation on a Maryland crab cake.  But one thing is constant, fresh-local blue crabs caught in the Bay are great.

Others enjoy home cooking-making crab cakes, crab dip, crab soup, or other tasty Maryland blue crab delights to share with friends and family.

Look for the True Blue Maryland crab logo posted at your local restaurant or seafood house, and you can be assured you are eating Maryland’s best crab meat while also supporting our local watermen and crab processors—vital parts of Maryland’s economy.

To see crab recipes and to learn more visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing website seafood.maryland.gov or at MarylandsBest.net.  Follow us on twitter @MDsBestSeafood.

