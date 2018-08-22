A New Orleans Stay-cation … in Northern Virginia!

With Labor Day weekend around the corner, many of us will be heading out of town. But if you’re looking to trade Bay Bridge traffic or the airport hassle for the taste and sound of New Orleans this holiday weekend, you don’t even need to leave the Beltway.

This content is sponsored by Workhouse Arts Center

With Labor Day weekend around the corner, many of us will be driving to the beach or heading to the airport to get out of town. But if you’re looking to trade Bay Bridge traffic or the airport hassle for the taste and sound of New Orleans this holiday weekend, you don’t even need to leave the Beltway.

Workhouse Arts Center is letting “les bons temps rouler” in tribute to “Trombone Town” to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The historic Lorton Workhouse prison-turned-arts-mecca is hosting a concert by acclaimed New Orleans brass-funk rock band, Bonerama, on Sunday, September 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The 20-years-running, powerhouse touring band from New Orleans, La., boasts a sound that’s hailed as “unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.”

“Bonerama revolutionized the way people think about the trombone,” explains Ava Spece, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Foundation. “They’ve become a key influence in New Orleans music on the national scene, including newer acts like Trombone Shorty and Big Sam’s Funky Nation.”

In addition to an unforgettable performance, concert-goers and foodies alike can savor authentic barbecue and food truck fare from favorites like NC Ribs on Wheels, Pull’d BBQ, and The Frenchman, plus enjoy craft beer and wine offerings.

The studios and galleries of Workhouse’s 85 regional visual and performing artists will also be on display during the event. Attendees will get to experience this vibrant arts community, which hosts over 100,000 visitors each year at 100 arts exhibitions, 300 performances, and 800 arts education classes.

From September 8 to 16, Workhouse will entertain visitors at other exciting events, from concerts and movies to visual arts, dancing, art history, and much more.

To purchase tickets to Bonerama or to learn more about the Workhouse and its upcoming events, visit http://workhousearts.org. Proceeds will support the visual and performing arts, education, and history programs of Workhouse.

Remember, if you’re not keen on battling traffic (or the TSA) this holiday weekend, join Workhouse and Bonerama on a day trip to NOLA … without leaving NOVA.