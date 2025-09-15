Serena and Venus Williams are launching a podcast called ‘Stockton Street’ on X

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams are taking a swing at podcasting. The two sisters and tennis stars…

The two sisters and tennis stars — Serena finished her career at the 2022 U.S. Open; Venus just competed at that tournament in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles — will launch their podcast on X with a debut episode Wednesday.

The podcast is called “Stockton Street,” named for where their home was in Compton, California. It is set to air every other week on Wednesdays and will be distributed on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The first episode was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena for the U.S. Open, where Serena won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and Venus collected two of her seven.

The 45-year-old Venus just became the oldest singles entrant at the U.S. Open since 1981. She returned to the tennis tour in July after a 16-month absence.

