Man apologizes for taking Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from a young fan at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who took tennis player Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from a young fan at the U.S. Open apologized on social media and said he has returned it.

Piotr Szczerek posted an apology on social media Monday after video of the incident went viral over the weekend. The broadcast showed Szczerek grabbing Majchrzak’s hat from a boy after the player’s singles match against Karen Khachanov.

Szczerek, who is from Poland, wrote on Facebook that he made a mistake thinking Majchrzak was giving him the hat for his sons, who had asked earlier for an autograph. In the post, he said he had apologized personally.

Majchrzak said on social media that he reached out to the boy’s family and met with him to give him a new hat and take photos with him. The 29-year-old, who is also from Poland, retired from his match Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.

