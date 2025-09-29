Lewis Hamilton says the death of his dog Roscoe is ‘one of the most painful experiences’

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says his bulldog Roscoe, a fixture in the Formula 1 paddock, has died following days…

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says his bulldog Roscoe, a fixture in the Formula 1 paddock, has died following days of medical treatment and that putting him to sleep was “one of the most painful experiences” of the seven-time F1 champion’s life.

Hamilton missed a tire testing day last week as he cared for Roscoe, who was at the time in a coma following a pneumonia infection. Roscoe died on Sunday evening, Hamilton posted on Instagram on Monday.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” Hamilton said.

The 12-year-old Roscoe, who Hamilton called his “best friend” in a post on X, has been a regular sight in the F1 paddock for much of Hamilton’s career and has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

“Although I lost Coco (Hamilton’s dog who died in 2020), I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have,” he added.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”

Roscoe’s death prompted condolences from across the F1 world.

Ferrari wrote on X that the bulldog would be “forever part of the paddock,” adding “rest easy, Roscoe.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss mate,” Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell commented on Instagram.

“Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world,” the official F1 account posted. “Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.” Governing body the FIA said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

Hamilton is next due to race at this week’s Singapore Grand Prix as he seeks his first podium finish in a full F1 race since joining Ferrari for 2025.

