Barcelona’s Gavi posts message from hospital bed after successful knee surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona playmaker Gavi posted an upbeat message to fans from his hospital bed, surrounded by teammates,…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona playmaker Gavi posted an upbeat message to fans from his hospital bed, surrounded by teammates, after having surgery to treat a meniscus injury in his right knee.

Gavi posted a photo on Instagram of himself giving a thumbs up with teammates Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araujo and Pedri standing by his hospital bed.

“Those of you who know me know that I’ll come back as many times as necessary to defend Barça and my teammates until the end,” the post said.

Gavi underwent keyhole surgery on Tuesday and Barcelona said his recovery time will be four to five months.

He also included the quote: “A true champion isn’t forged in moments of success, but in those in which he rises after falling.”

“Thank you all for the messages of encouragement and love!” the 21-year-old Gavi concluded the post.

Barcelona said the decision to have the procedure was made after Gavi underwent “intense sporting stress tests” following a more conservative course of treatment.

Gavi played only two matches for Barcelona this season, both back in August.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.