Canucks say X account compromised after post featuring Elon Musk appears

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks said their official account on the X social media platform was compromised on Monday.

The NHL team sent out a statement saying to “disregard any recent posts” and that it was working with the platform to resolve the issue.

The statement comes after a post showing a video of billionaire Elon Musk announcing a $20 million cryptocurrency giveaway was pinned to the top of the Canucks’ feed. Musk is the owner of the X platform.

Replies were turned off for the post.

The Canucks X account appeared to be operating normally before that.

Earlier messages included a promotion of Monday’s NHL draft lottery and an announcement that defenseman Marcus Pettersson was joining Sweden’s team at the world hockey championship.

