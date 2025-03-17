Chelsea ‘appalled and disgusted’ by online racist abuse toward Fofana

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea expressed its disgust on Monday after Wesley Fofana was targeted by racially abusive messages on social…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea expressed its disgust on Monday after Wesley Fofana was targeted by racially abusive messages on social media after the 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The French defender used his Instagram stories to highlight the discriminatory messages he was sent on the platform on Sunday. They included racist words and monkey emojis.

“The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday’s fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Chelsea said.

The club said it was “appalled and disgusted” by the rise in online abuse toward its players and said they have its “full support.”

“We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action,” Chelsea said.

Fofana started the match at Emirates Stadium and was substituted after 86 minutes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.