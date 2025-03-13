Breanna Stewart has arthroscopic surgery on right meniscus, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had arthroscopic surgery on her right meniscus, a person familiar with the procedure told…

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had arthroscopic surgery on her right meniscus, a person familiar with the procedure told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Stewart will be back for New York Liberty training camp, which opens on April 27, the person said.

The two-time WNBA MVP, who helped New York wins its first league championship last season, posted photos on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed.

“Might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, iykyk,” Stewart said in the social media post.

Stewart just finished playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league she co-founded with Napheesa Collier. The Liberty star averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, but her team missed the playoffs.

“S/o to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me right,” her post read.

The Liberty open the season against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17.

