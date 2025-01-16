Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren separate after 16 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are separating after 16 years of marriage. Alba opened…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are separating after 16 years of marriage.

Alba opened up about their split in an Instagram post on Thursday. The actor said the couple — who married in 2008 — are moving into a new chapter individually and shared that their highest priority is their three children.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba said the post. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Alba and Cash’s representatives have not responded to an email requesting comment.

In 2004, the couple met on the set of “Fantastic Four.” Alba starred in the film as Sue Storm, while Warren worked as an assistant to director Tim Story.

The ages of their three children are 7, 13 and 16.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.