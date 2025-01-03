3-time surfing world champion Medina undergoes surgery, delays season start

Three-time surfing world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabriel Medina says he is delaying the start of his season because…

Three-time surfing world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabriel Medina says he is delaying the start of his season because of an injury.

Medina said on Instagram he suffered a pectoral injury this month in Brazil that has required surgery.

“Everything went well and we are already looking at the recovery period and next steps,” he said. “I was preparing and was very focused for the 2025 season, but unfortunately I will be out for a while. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

The first leg of the WSL season starts on Jan. 27 in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old Brazilian athlete gained international recognition outside surfing circles and millions of social media followers after a photo of him floating in the sky next to his surfboard while bailing out of a wave went viral during the surfing competition of the Paris Olympics last summer.

