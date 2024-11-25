Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday.

In social media posts and comments on platforms like outage tracker Downdetector, some impacted said that they were having trouble seeing their emails, loading calendars or opening other Microsoft 365 applications such as Powerpoint.

Microsoft acknowledged “an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar” earlier in the day. In updates posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the company’s status page said it identified a “recent change” that it believed to be behind the problem — and was working to revert it.

Microsoft shared that it was deploying a fix — which, as of shortly before noon ET, it said had reached about 98% of “affected environments.” Still, the company later noted that targeted restarts were taking slower than expected for the majority of affected users.

“We’re facing delays in our recovery efforts and are taking immediate action to address them,” Microsoft 365 status wrote on X Monday afternoon. “We understand the significant impact of this event to your businesses and are working to provide relief as soon as possible.”

Data on Downdetector showed thousands of outage reports from users of Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook. Reports appeared to peak around noon ET Monday, but have fallen some since.

