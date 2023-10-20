Israel forward Shon Weissman to sit out Spanish league game over security concerns

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Israel forward Shon Weissman has not traveled with Granada for its Spanish league game at Osasuna…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Israel forward Shon Weissman has not traveled with Granada for its Spanish league game at Osasuna on Friday due to what the club says are security concerns, according to a club official.

The Granada official confirmed Spanish media reports to The Associated Press that Weissman had not gone with his teammates to Pamplona for security reasons. The official, who spoke anonymously since he was not authorized to comment publicly on the issue, would not confirm if the recommendation came from the club’s own security service or from government authorities.

Spanish media reports that authorities were worried about a potentially hostile atmosphere created by Osasuna supporters who have allegedly been angered by social media posts made by Weissman regarding the violence in the Gaza Strip since the attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Weissman has since erased those social media remarks.

The 27-year-old Weissman has played in Spain since 2020, when he joined Valladolid from Austrian club Wolfsberger. He helped Granada earn promotion from the second division last season.

He made his international debut for Israel in 2023 and has gone on to make 31 appearances for his nation, scoring five goals.

