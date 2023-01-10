Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 4. Bloons…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. HotSchedules

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Color by Number : Coloring Games, Fun Games For Free

9. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

10. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

