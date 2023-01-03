Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
10. 1000 Hours Outside, Team Yurich LLC
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Disney+, Disney
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
7. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
8. Color by Number : Coloring Games, Fun Games For Free
9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB
10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
