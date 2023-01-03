Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4. Bloons TD…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. 1000 Hours Outside, Team Yurich LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

7. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

8. Color by Number : Coloring Games, Fun Games For Free

9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

