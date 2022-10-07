RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 8:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason for the first time.

ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be show on MLB’s official account. There isn’t a limit on how long each look-in can last.

Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games.

Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s Head of North American Content Partnerships, said the company has been focused on bringing more live, short-form video content to the platform. Fox’s college football coverage used Twitter last year to show a specific camera angle, while look-ins have previously been used for the PGA Tour and NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, among others.

Twitter said 18% of people globally who tweeted about baseball this season did not tweet about it last year. Also, 28% of the MLB conversation was generated by fans outside the U.S.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox were the most mentioned team handles.

Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record with 62, was the most mentioned player handle (@TheJudge44) followed by San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish (@faridyu), Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout (@miketrout) and St. Louis’ Albert Pujols (@pujolsfive), who became the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

