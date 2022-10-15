RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Social Media News » Toney reveals he was…

Toney reveals he was racially abused after Brentford victory

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney revealed a racist message that was sent to him after he scored twice in the Premier League club’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

Toney, who is Black, shared screenshots Saturday of an Instagram direct message containing racist language.

“I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry,” Toney wrote on his Twitter account.

Brentford condemned the “disgusting, racist abuse” and called on law enforcement and Instagram’s parent company to act swiftly.

“An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us,” the club said. “Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already seen condemning the abuse.

“We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”

The Premier League also condemned the abuse and said it was “supporting Ivan and the club with investigations.”

In May, Toney and teammate Rico Henry said members of their families were racially abused when Brentford won at Everton.

The 26-year-old Toney is hoping to earn a spot on England’s team for the World Cup. His goals in Friday’s game bring his league tally to eight, level with Harry Kane. Only Erling Haaland has scored more.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up