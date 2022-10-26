RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Social Media News » Musk posts video of…

Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk posted video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters, which is based in San Francisco. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted.

A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Neither Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Elon Musk

DLA’s new warehouse management pilot 'created the mold for what success looks like'

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up