RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Social Media News » Iker Casillas goes viral…

Iker Casillas goes viral with tweet saying he is gay

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay.

The brief message sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” Casillas said, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

Casillas did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even veracity.

The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up