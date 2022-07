Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform…

Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.”

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.