WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Social Media News » Vets for Trump co-founder…

Vets for Trump co-founder free on bail despite social posts

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Vets for Trump co-founder arrested after driving a Hummer containing weapons and ammunition to a site where votes were being counted in Philadelphia in November 2020 will remain free to await trial despite violating bail conditions.

A judge at a hearing Friday said that Joshua Macias had violated bail conditions through social media posts made under another name.

Common Pleas Judge Lucretia Clemons said she could have revoked bail but instead chose to warn Macias, 43, of Chesapeake, Virginia, to “stay off social media.”

Prosecutors say Macias and co-defendant Antonio LaMotta planned a mass shooting as the presidential election hung in the balance but were thwarted by an FBI tip about their travels. Macias was charged with carrying a gun on a public street without a license and trying to interfere with the election.

District Attorney Larry Krasner had asked this week that Macias be held in contempt because of video that shows him meeting with top leaders of two-far right extremist groups in Washington the day before the Jan. 6 riot.

“We need to radically reconsider whether Joshua Macias is a midsized fish or a shark. I believe he is a shark,” Krasner said at a news conference Monday.

Defense lawyers William J. Brennan and Alan Tauber, who played videotaped character statements in court Friday from several evangelical pastors and fellow veterans, said Macias was not a danger to anyone. They said he did not enter the U.S. Capitol after attending the rally for Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

“He’s not been charged in any matters related to Jan. 6, he’s never been in trouble before and he poses no danger to the community,” Brennan said.

Both Macias and LaMotta are scheduled for trial in October.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Social Media News | Tech News

3 FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up