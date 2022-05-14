RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 3:35 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane crashed into a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames on Saturday, according to authorities, news reports and social media posts.

Drone video on social media shows the plan crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reports at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.

The plane took off from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was bound for Key West with three people aboard, the Herald reported.

