SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter quarterly revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users grow 16% to 229 million.

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter quarterly revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users grow 16% to 229 million.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.