RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Social Media News » Irish regulator fines Facebook…

Irish regulator fines Facebook for privacy law violations

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, 17 million euros, or about $19 million, for violating Europe’s privacy law.

The regulator, the Data Protection Commission, has been investigating how Meta Platforms Inc. complied with the requirements of the law, known as General Data Protection Regulation, in how it handled personal data in twelve data breach notifications between June and December 2018.

The agency said Tuesday that it found that Meta didn’t have the right measures in place to show it could protect EU users’ data.

“This fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”

Under GDPR, the Irish regulator leads cross-border data privacy cases for big tech companies that have their European headquarters in Dublin. It has investigated Meta for a number of data and privacy issues and fined the company’s WhatsApp communications service 225 million euros, or $267 million at the time, in September, for another GDPR violation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up