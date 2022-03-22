RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » Social Media News » Hillary Clinton tests positive…

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up