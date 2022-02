OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shares of Facebook owner Meta drop more than 20% in after-hours trading after it discloses falling…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shares of Facebook owner Meta drop more than 20% in after-hours trading after it discloses falling profits in Q4 of 2021.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.