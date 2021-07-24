2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Social Media News » Michigan resident says noose…

Michigan resident says noose in window meant for politicians

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A white man in western Michigan said a noose he hung in a window was a statement against corrupt politicians and had nothing to do with race.

Someone took a photo of the noose in a second-floor window at Greg Kazemier’s Grand Rapids home and posted it Thursday on social media, WOOD-TV reported Friday.

Kazemier, 59, told the television station that his ire is aimed at elected officials in Washington.

“I think the corrupt politicians should be hung,” Kazemier said. “(The noose) has nothing to do with race. I’ve been down here for 11 years. I’ve never had a problem with any of my neighbors. I love it down here.”

A hangman’s noose is symbolic of the lynching of Blacks, mostly in southern states, and stretches back to the nation’s slavery past and Jim Crow era. It mostly is used now in efforts to intimidate and instill fear.

Kazemier’s neighborhood is in Grand Rapids’ Third Ward, which has the city’s highest Black population at about 33.7%, according to WOOD-TV.

Grand Rapids police said they investigated a report about the noose, but it had been removed by the time officers arrived at the home.

Kazemier said the noose was in the window for three days until he took it down after a neighbor told him about posts on social media saying it was racially offensive.

“I’m not like that. I like all people,” he said. “It had nothing to do with color. A noose is an equal opportunity employer.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Social Media News | Tech News

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up