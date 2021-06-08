VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Social Media News » US defender Mark McKenzie…

US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 5:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

“The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from ‘supporters’ and ‘non supporters’ just ain’t it,” McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday.

The posting included an example of the abuse.

The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona’s goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win.

McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS’ Philadelphia Union in January.

Sunday’s match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

Pandemic-induced backlog sparks new efforts to digitize military records at NARA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up