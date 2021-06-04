CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Social Media News » Facebook suspends Trump's account…

Facebook suspends Trump’s account for two years following oversight board criticism

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook suspends Trump’s account for two years following oversight board criticism.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up