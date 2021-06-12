CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
England cricket players face review of social media posts

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 7:33 AM

LONDON (AP) — England’s cricket authorities will review players’ social media to “address any historical issues” following fast bowler Ollie Robinson’s suspension for discriminatory posts on Twitter in 2012-13.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s announcement Saturday opened the door to taking disciplinary action against other players, if necessary.

Robinson was suspended from international cricket last Sunday pending a disciplinary investigation into the racist and sexist tweets he posted as a teenager.

The 27-year-old Robinson, who made his test debut in the first match of a series against New Zealand last week at Lord’s, has apologized.

The review will “address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way,” the ECB said.

“The Board was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should that be required, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all,” the board added.

The saga was embarrassing for both Robinson and the ECB, with the tweets resurfacing hours after England’s players shared a “moment of unity” with their New Zealand counterparts by wearing T-shirts designed to show a collective stance against discrimination of all kinds.

