Sun coach suspended for comment about player’s weight

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 6:09 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds

“I will never let a man disrespect me,” Cambage said in her Instagram post.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” he wrote. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

The league announced the fine and suspension Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 player said she weighs 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller’s comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” she said.

The Sun said Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday when Connecticut visits the Seattle Storm.

