West Brom’s Robinson scores 2 at Chelsea, gets racial abuse

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 3:36 PM

LONDON (AP) — West Bromwich Albion contacted the police over racist abuse sent on social media to Callum Robinson after the forward scored twice in a 5-2 victory at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Monkey emojis were sent on Instagram to Robinson, who is Black, from an account purporting to be a Chelsea fan but without a full name or photo. Robinson posted a screengrab of the abuse on Instagram Stories.

“Albion has contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson,” the club tweeted. “We are appalled by the despicable messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.”

