CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Social Media News » Facebook prepares for Chauvin…

Facebook prepares for Chauvin verdict by enforcing its rules

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Facebook is stepping up the enforcement of its rules ahead of the verdict in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death.

The social media giant is tightening its content-moderation efforts, saying it wants to “protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence.”

The steps that Facebook is taking include identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which it has temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location. It says it is also removing material that “praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd’s death.”

The company enacted similar measures to prevent the flow of misinformation and calls to violence in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as the world awaited results. While they worked to reduce misinformation, the measures were not permanent.

Facebook said Monday it will continue to remove posts that violate its community standards. These include hate speech, bullying and harassment and inciting violence. And it said it “may also limit” the spread of material that its systems predict may “likely” violate its rules.

The company did not say why it doesn’t make such emergency measures permanent, as many critics have called for. Facebook representatives did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Lawmakers want to end 8-year debate over the definition of data centers

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up