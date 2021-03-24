CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 4:34 PM

Stocks gave up an early gain and wound up broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% Wednesday, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week and crude oil prices rose 6%.

GameStop had another bumpy ride, losing a third of its value after releasing a disappointing earnings report. The money-losing video game retailer is still up more than sixfold this year after becoming a favorite of online investors who talked the stock up on online message boards.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 21.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,889.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,420.06.

The Nasdaq fell 265.81 points, or 2%, to 12,961.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.42 points, or 2.4% to 2,134.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.96 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 207.91 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 253.34 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 153.28 points, or 6.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.07 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is up 1,813.58 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.61 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.41 points, or 8.1.%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

