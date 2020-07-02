CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Homecoming to go virtual this year | Rising cases in 40 of 50 states | Latest local COVID-19 test results
Home » Social Media News » Kansas City police officer…

Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting in Kansas City left a suspect dead Thursday and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The officer was hospitalized for emergency surgery, Kansas City police said on Twitter.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that the suspect fled on foot after police arrived at the scene of the disturbance. The suspect opened fire on officers, who fired back and fatally shot the suspect, the Patrol tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday. Three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Social Media News | Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up