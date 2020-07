MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will label ‘newsworthy’ posts from politicians that violate its rules – including…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will label ‘newsworthy’ posts from politicians that violate its rules – including Trump’s.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.