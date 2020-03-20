TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says on social media he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 20, 2020, 9:22 AM
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says on social media he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.