Tom Brady says on social media he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Associated Press

March 20, 2020, 9:22 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says on social media he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

