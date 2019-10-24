Home » Social Media News » Facebook defends policy allowing…

Facebook defends policy allowing false political ads

The Associated Press

October 24, 2019, 5:24 PM

Facebook is defending its policy of not fact checking political ads or politicians’ comments after CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced withering criticism from Democratic legislators.

In a statement to the Associated Press Thursday, Facebook says a private company shouldn’t censor politicians, even if they make misleading or bogus claims.

It says that removing false ads or statements could leave politicians less accountable for their words.

House Democrats, including Maxine Waters of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, criticized Zuckerberg for the policy at a hearing Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez questioned whether the policy would allow politicians to plant ads making up false claims about their opponents. Zuckerberg said it “probably” would be allowed.

Twitter and YouTube have also been criticized for not removing false political ads.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News Social Media News Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up