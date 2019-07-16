Sisters read live on Facebook so kids have a bedtime story to listen to

Sisters Zaria, 13, and Hailey Willard, 8, from Dover, Delaware, are sharing their love for books with kids across the globe by hosting a live bedtime story session every night on social media.

(NEW YORK) — Got books? These girls sure do.

Sisters Zaria, 13, and Hailey Willard, 8, from Dover, Delaware, are sharing their love for books with kids across the globe by hosting a live bedtime story session every night on social media.

The two share on their Facebook page, “We are already reading each night but we thought it may be beneficial for children who won’t get that luxury.”

“Sunday we go to the library and pick out books for the week,” 13-year-old Zaria told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

“We pick books with characters who look like us, because not a lot of kids see books with characters who look like us,” she added. “We read at 8 p.m. and split it up.”

“We like reading because sometimes people can’t read themselves or they’re young or their parents don’t have time,” Zaria said.

Hailey is a big fan of Dr. Seuss, whom she calls “funny and creative,” and Green Eggs & Ham, Go Dog, Go and Are You My Mother? are her all-time favorites.

“Reading is good for you!” Haley told GMA.

An increasing success since February, mom Victoria Willard said that it took some convincing before she let the girls take to social media with their idea.

“Every night we just talked to each other until we fell asleep,” Hailey said. “We begged our mom to let us read on Facebook to help other kids fall asleep.”

“People are mean online,” Willard admitted to GMA.

While she wanted to keep her precious bookworms safe, she started to think about the fact that her girls wanted to make a difference in the world.

“I couldn’t hold them back from that,” she said.

Willard finally said yes, but that the girls only do it on “mom’s terms.”

The Terms:

• No responding to messages or comments before mom sees them first.

• Certain people you can’t follow back on social media.

• Abide by the household cellphone laws: No phones at the dinner table and no phones after 9 p.m.

• Don’t let fame get to your head.

“I’ve been reading to them since they were in the womb,” Willard told GMA. “My house is full of books.”

Willard adds that it’s been an incredible way for the girls to stay busy and occupied. Not only are they on summer break from school, but their father, who’s in the Navy, can be gone for weeks at a time throughout the year.

The two sisters are soon-to-be authors as well as they are working on their own children’s series.

“One is the writer and one is the illustrator … it’s about blended military families,” Willard told GMA.

“Just be responsible” is Willard’s charge for her bright young daughters, and when it comes to helping the girls understand how to handle their newfound fame, Willard wants them to keep up the work but also remind themselves to always be doing the right thing.

“Whatever happens,” she said, “you still have chores to do.”

